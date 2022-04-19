Final Score: Mets 3, Giants 1 - Two wins, twice the fun

After an exciting extra innings win in the first half of a doubleheader, the nightcap between the Mets and Giants did not disappoint.

Making his Citi Field debut as a Met, Max Scherzer was brilliant, taking a no hitter into the sixth inning. After appearing to run out of gas, walking back-to-back batters, and then giving up the first hit of the game, plating the Giants’ first run, Scherzer came back out for a dominant eight pitch seventh inning to finish his night. Scherzer struck out 10 over 7 innings pitched, and was everything Mets fans hoped for back when the team signed him in the offseason.

At the plate, the Mets were able to do their damage in the third inning against Logan Webb. Webb had trouble locating his pitches, and the Mets took advantage, as Eduardo Escobar ripped a double down the right field line, scoring Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso. Dom Smith then brought Escobar home, making it a three run inning for the Mets.

In the final two innings of the game, Drew Smith and Trevor May secured the win for the Mets, improving their early season record to 9-3.

Full recap to follow.