Meet the Mets

The Mets swept the doubleheader against the Giants on Tuesday, winning the first game in extra innings, and the second one handily thanks to Max Scherzer. Francisco Lindor had his fingerprints all over both games, driving in the winning run in the first, and scoring and making a fine defensive play in the second. Scherzer dazzled in his first start at Citi Field as a Met, going seven strong innings while striking out 10 batters. Chris Bassitt takes the mound tonight in the third game of the series against the Giants.

Brandon Nimmo returned from the COVID list on Tuesday while Mark Cahna is still sidelined.

Jacob deGrom will undergo an MRI this coming Monday on his injured throwing shoulder. Depending on what the MRI shows, deGrom may be able to begin throwing afterwards.

Buck Showalter will not be with the team today as he undergoes a medical procedure.

Francisco Lindor has had a strong start to his second season in New York by just being himself.

And after his strong performance yesterday, Lindor began hearing MVP chants at the end of the second game.

Max Scherzer said he requested to pitch the second game of the doubleheader to have a better idea of what the bullpen situation would be and what might be asked of him.

Tylor Megill’s worst start of the year thus far came with a silver lining.

Two replay reviews during the first game yesterday afternoon helped lead the Mets to victory.

Citi Field has added a Sensory Nook for children with autism, ADHD, and dyslexia to escape from sensory overstimulation.

Around the National League East

Sean Doolittle has had an excellent start to the season for the Nationals.

The Phillies are designed to show us how much defense matters in baseball in 2022.

Ronald Acuña began his rehab assignment yesterday, with a goal of returning to the Braves in early May.

Playing in a doubleheader of their own, the Nationals swept the Diamondbacks.

Max Fried threw seven scoreless innings as the Braves beat the Dodgers.

The Phillies’ bullpen struggled in the late innings as they fell to the Rockies.

The Marlins fell to the Cardinals 5-1.

Around Major League Baseball

Alex Cobb left the first game of the doubleheader against the Mets early and is now on the IL with a groin injury.

Gerrit Cole only recorded five outs, but the Yankees beat the Tigers 4-2.

The Cubs congratulated Jake Arietta on his retirement from baseball.

With the pitch clock implemented in the minors, it has helped shave 20 minutes off minor league games as the rule is most likely going to arrive in the big leagues next season.

Meet Roki Sasaki, the Japanese pitching sensation, who almost threw back-to-back perfect games.

A Monmouth University law class is trying to save Armando Galarraga’s near perfect game.

The Padres announced a jersey ad deal for 2023, the first MLB team to do so.

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver earned his first career win on this date in 1967.