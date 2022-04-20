Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/20/22: Everyone loses

*All results from games played on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

POSTPONED (RAIN)

PORTLAND 6, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies struck first in last night’s game against the Portland Sea Dogs, when Ronny Mauricio doubled home Francisco Alvarez to give the Ponies a 1-0 lead. Johneswhy Fargas walked with the bases loaded later in the inning, and Mauricio came around to score on a balk to extend the Binghamton lead to 3-0 heading into the bottom of the first inning. Portland struck back a few innings later, when Mitch Ragan gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning. Portland plated two in the bottom of the fifth off of Kevin Gadea, who entered the game in relief of Ragan. Portland extended their lead to 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, but Binghamton tied the game in the top of the seventh on a wild pitch and a fielding error. The game remained tied until the bottom of the ninth, when Portland pushed home the winning run on a fielders choice. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies ultimately lost to the Portland Sea Dogs 6-5.

HUDSON VALLEY 5, BROOKLYN 3 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones got on the board immediately in last night’s game against the Hudson Valley Renegades, when Brandon McIlwain singled home Rowdy Jordan. Hudson Valley struck back immediately, plating two runs off of Brooklyn starter Daison Acosta in the bottom of half of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. Brooklyn immediately went to work in the top of the second, scoring a pair of runs to take a 3-2 lead. Hudson Valley tied the game in the bottom of the third, and took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. The Hudson Valley Renegades added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth, and ultimately defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones 5-3.

JUPITER 4, ST LUCIE 1 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets fell behind in the bottom of the first inning of last night’s game against the Jupiter Hammerheads, with Dominic Hamel allowing a run on an RBI single. St. Lucie tied the game in the top of the third, when Carlos Dominguez hit a solo homer to tie the game at 1-1. The game remained tied until the bottom of the fifth inning, when Jupiter knocked in a pair of runs (one unearned) off of Hamel to take a 3-1 lead. The Jupiter Hammerheads added an insurance run on a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth, and ultimately defeated the St. Lucie Mets 4-1.

Star of the Night

Ronny Mauricio

Goat of the Night

RAIN