Mark Canha returns from COVID-19 IL, Matt Reynolds DFA’d

Mark Canha has returned to the Mets after a stint on the COVID-19 Injured List, which saw Canha miss the first six games of the Mets’ homestand. Canha is set to make his Citi Field debut either tonight or tomorrow against the Giants. In a corresponding move, the Mets designated utility player Matt Reynolds for assignment.

Canha, along with Brandon Nimmo and bench coach Glen Sherlock, have been sidelined since late last week, though there has been very little information about what the exposure level/testing was for the trio of Mets, which is not uncommon for situations like this.

Sherlock was mentioned by manager Buck Showalter last night as being ‘hopefully’ back for tonight’s game as well, but it appears that he is still not available, as the game will be managed by a ‘three-headed monster’ of Jeremy Hefner, Eric Chavez, and Dick Scott. Showalter is undergoing a medical procedure today and will not be available.