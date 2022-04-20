Final Score: Giants 5, Mets 2—High and Dry

One day after sweeping a doubleheader, the Mets fell to the Giants by a 5-2 score as their three-game winning streak was snapped by San Francisco.

The Giants jumped on the Mets with three runs in the first, and New York never recovered after falling in that early hole. Mike Yastrzemski led off with a bloop single and, after Francisco Lindor made a nice play to run down a Brandon Belt pop up, Darin Ruf walked and Joc Pederson doubled to bring home the game’s first run. Brandon Crawford and Wilmer Flores each singled home runs to give the Giants three first-inning runs off Chris Bassitt. San Francisco added runs in the second on a Belt homer and the fourth on a Yastrzemski single. Bassitt recovered to pitch six innings, but the five runs were a season high for the right-hander.

On offense, the Mets had plenty of chances. They had mini-rallies in the second and fourth but were unable to push a run across against Carlos Rodón. They finally broke through on Starling Marte’s run-scoring single against Dominic Leone in the seventh, but he was thrown out trying to steal a base with Francisco Lindor at the plate, which ended any hopes of a bigger inning.

Against side-arming Tyler Rogers in the eighth, Alonso and Escobar singled, and Mark Canha brought Alonso home to get New York to within three. With Buck Showalter absent due to a medical procedure, the three-headed coaching monster entrusted Robinson Canó to pinch hit for Davis (he grounded out to advance the runners) and Dominic Smith to replace Guillorme (he lined out on a beautiful play by Wilmer Flores). That was as close as they would get, as they let one last chance go in the ninth.

Full recap to follow.