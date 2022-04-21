Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/21/22: Awesome Aksew?

*All results from games played on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

GAME 1: Syracuse 1, Worcester 0 (BOX) / 8

Syracuse won this won in extras (accounting for seven-inning doubleheaders in the minors) thanks to a sacrifice fly by Travis Blankenhorn. Otherwise, the most notable prospect note from this game was Thomas Szapucki striking out five batters in the first two innings. Hopefully that portends some better results for him if shifted to the bullpen.

GAME 2: Syracuse 4, Worcester 2 (BOX)

Syracuse got into a hole early, but rallied in the middle innings and held on to complete the doubleheader sweep. Daniel Palka was the the offensive star, striking out twice but also knocking a three-run home run in the third that proved to be the deciding run. Nick Meyer also had a nice day, going 2-for-2 with a walk.

Binghamton 6, Portland 1 (BOX)

Binghamton managed a comfortable offensive win without an outstanding performer with the batt, topping Portland 6-1. Manny Rodriguez had a home run and two RBI, while Jose Butto struck out three in a still strong but not quite as good appearance relative to his on-fire start to the season. Brett Baty had a pair of hits and a strikeout, while Francisco Alvarez (somewhat surprisingly) did not homer but doubled and struck out twice.

Brooklyn 4, Hudson Valley 3 (BOX)

Brooklyn hung on late, weathering a ninth inning rally from the Renegades to win 4-3. JT Schwartz was the offensive star, going 2-for-3 with a pair of walks to boot. He’s probably too good for this level as an advanced college bat and I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s promoted by the end of May. The rest of the roster had fairly non-descript performances, with both Jose Peroza and Jaylen Palmer racking up a troubling trio of strikeouts.

Jupiter 2, St. Lucie 0 (BOX)

Two runs were enough to sink the Mets in this one, as the offense was largely absent. Alex Ramirez had two more hits - notably he has an excellent 93.79 MPH average exit velo, but a very subpar 1 degree average launch angle. Of interest as well, Keyshawn Askew struck out eight in four innings, an intriguing performance for an intriguing player. Hopefully the Mets will push him soon to see what he can do in a relief context against higher level competition.

Star of the Night

Keyshawn Askew

Goat of the Night

Stanley Consuegra