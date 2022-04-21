Meet the Mets

Chris Bassitt had a tough outing on the mound and the Mets were down 3-0 before ever coming to the plate in the first inning. Carlos Rodón started opposite Bassitt and did a good job keeping the Mets off the board. Late in the game the Mets had their opportunities but two baserunning mistakes by Starling Marte and a nice play by Wilmer Flores dashed any hopes of a comeback.

With manager Buck Showalter out after undergoing a medical procedure, the Mets went with a manager by committee for their game against the Giants.

Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor are two players who wear their hearts on their sleeve and their love of the game has brought the two closer together.

Lindor has gotten off to a hot start this season which is night and day from how his 2021 season started.

When the Mets were down two outfielders this early in the season, Jeff McNeil filled in admirably when their depth got tested.

The Mets outfield was restored when Mark Canha returned from the COVID list before the game.

While their record to start the season is great, fans should hold off planning the World Series parade for right now.

Taijuan Walker threw three innings in a rehab start and allowed one hit and struck out seven.

Around the National League East

The Braves dropped their series to the Dodgers with a 5-1 loss.

After recently DFA-ing Sean Newcomb, Atlanta traded him to the Cubs in exchange for Jesse Chavez and cash considerations.

Despite getting a gem from Sandy Alcantara, the Marlins were shut out by the Cardinals.

After dropping the first two, the Phillies won their final game of their series against the Rockies by a score of 9-6.

The Nationals got walloped by the Diamondbacks 11-2 while also briefly causing panic at the Capitol.

Josh Bell exited the game early with swelling in his knee and will be sent for a MRI.

Around Major League Baseball

The Oakland Athletics attendance has been abysmal to start the season but it shouldn’t come as surprise when the team signaled to fans they weren’t willing to compete this season.

Shohei Ohtani proved once again why he is the most unique player in the league and put on a show against the Astros.

Jose Altuve was placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

The Rangers turned a triple play in the first inning against the Mariners.

Pitchers are throwing harder this season so what is behind this new velocity spike?

