Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 91: Scooter, Etc.

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

We sincerely miss Jacob deGrom and Taijuan Walker that we used to go see at Citi in the summer. The Mets are hoping for a re-arrival of some pitching health! The Citi seats are forrest green, for a hundred in twenties, an a small service fee. Just watching the Mets’ runs flying by. The starter’s been pulled, and we really wanna see Diaz tonight.

[I promise that just the show post, and not the whole podcast, is Wilco-themed]

Chris’s Music Pick:

Wilco - Yankee Hotel Foxtrot

Brian’s Music Pick:

The Ramones - Subterranean Jungle Pleasant Dreams

