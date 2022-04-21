Final Score: Mets 6, Giants 2—Cookie Crisp

The Mets took care of business on the getaway day against the Giants, buoyed by a terrific pitching performance by Carlos Carrasco and some solid hitting to defeat San Francisco 6-2 and secure a 3-1 series victory.

The story of the day is Carrasco, who followed up strong starts in his first two appearances with his best performance of the young season. Aside from a brief rally by the Giants in the second and a solo homer off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski to end his day, Cookie was dominant, pitching 7.2 innings while giving up just two runs and striking out seven while walking none. He was effectively utilizing all of his pitches, inducing lots of soft contact, and in general looking a lot more like the pitcher he was with Cleveland than the one he was last year.

The Mets offense also gave him a lead early on, as Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar hit homers in the first and second innings, respectively—the latter’s being his first homer as a New York Met. They got an additional run in that second inning thanks to some small ball—an impressive hit and run that put runners on first and third, followed by a sac fly by Tomás Nido—and also scored in the fourth and eighth inning on clutch RBI hits by Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo. All told, it was yet another solid all-around effort by the Mets, who continue to look an awfully lot like a good major league baseball team.

Full recap to follow.