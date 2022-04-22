Mets Morning News: First to ten wins

Meet the Mets

The Mets became the first major league team to reach ten wins this season with a 6-2 win over the Giants. The Mets finished their homestand with a 5-2 record and took three out of four games from the Giants, tripling their total wins against San Francisco from 2021.

Choose your recap: AA short and long, Daily News, ESPN, MLB, Newsday, North Jersey, Post

Carlos Carrasco put in his best start in Queens, striking out seven batters in 7.2 innings and only giving up his second run facing his final batter on a solo home run from Mike Yastrzemski in the top of the eighth.

Francisco Lindor also continued his early-season hot streak, going 3-5 with a home run in the first inning and scoring three runs total. Carrasco and Lindor shining early on has people reconsidering the value of last season’s trade with Cleveland.

Luis Guillorme, Pete Alonso, and Mark Canha also registered multi-hit games, while Eduardo Escobar knocked in his first home run as a Met. The offense is really humming, as some writers have noticed.

Even before the Mets secured their fourth series win in a row, ESPN gave them love in their most recent power rankings by placing them at number two behind the Dodgers.

FanGraphs tuned their fielding metrics to integrate Statcast’s Outs Above Average (OAA) numbers, giving slick fielders like Lindor a significant WAR boost starting from 2016.

Around the National League East

Pablo López balled out with nine strikeouts in seven scoreless innings as the Marlins beat the Cardinals 5-0 yesterday in Miami. López leads the league with a 0.52 ERA in his first three starts.

The Nationals lost 4-3 yesterday to the Diamondbacks in DC, splitting the series but staying away from last place in the division.

The Mets hold a 4-game lead atop the division over Atlanta and Miami after yesterday’s proceedings, the largest division league in the majors.

Around Major League Baseball

The Tigers beat the Yankees 3-0 last night in Detroit. Why are we talking about Yankees highlights? Probably because they intentionally walked Miguel Cabrera in his final plate appearance as he stood one hit shy of the 3,000 hit mark.

In other ignominious news from the Bronx, the Yankees' appeal to keep a letter between GM Brian Cashman and Rob Manfred private was denied by a judge on the Second Circuit’s Court of Appeals. It will be opened and released to the public within a week.

The A’s beat the Orioles yesterday 6-4 in front of a crowd of basically nobody. Some suspect A’s fans are boycotting games to demonstrate their displeasure with ownership.

Buster Olney recounted Freddie Freeman’s raucous return home to LA.

MLB and the Players’ Association have extended Trevor Bauer’s leave to April 29th.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Brian and Chris did not talk about Wilco but did talk about pitching and curious in-game strategies from Buck Showalter on this week’s edition of Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Podcast).

This Date in Mets History

Tom Seaver struck out the last ten Padres batters and nineteen total, both National League records at the time that have since been bettered, on this date in 1970.