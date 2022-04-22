Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/22/22: Brouhaha in Binghamton

*All results from games played on Wednesday, April 21, 2022

SYRACUSE 10, WORCESTER 8 (BOX)

Syracuse ran out to a 5-0 lead through the first two innings, on the back of a Daniel Palka RBI ground out, a Quinn Brodey two run home run, and Palka adding two more with a single. The Mets pitching staff did not keep it, however, as Jose Rodriguez and Anthony Vizcaya combined to allow five runs over the third, fourth and fifth innings.

The Syracuse offense would pick up the slack today, however. Palka gave the Mets the lead back with a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. Wyatt Young roped a bases clearing double in the sixth to make it 9-5 Mets, and — you guessed it — Daniel Palka drove in another run with a double to make it 10-5. Yennsy Diaz and Colin Holderman combined for three scoreless innings to get the Mets to the ninth. Eric Orze, who has really struggled after being tabbed as a possible early season call-up to Queens, surrendered three runs in the top of the ninth, but Justin Dillon came in to secure the 10-8 win.

PORTLAND 12, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

This game had, a lot, going on.

Binghamton ran out to a 3-1 lead on the back of a Jake Mangum two run triple, and a sac fly by Antoine Duplantis. The bottom of the third saw starter Marcel Renteria load the bases and hit a batter. Renteria was arguing — presumably the hit by pitch call — after the hit by pitch and a full on brawl took place between the two teams, with just a single Sea Dog getting ejected.

Luckily the game continued on without any more instances of violence, outside of Portland tagging the Binghamton bullpen for 10 runs as they blew the game open in the late innings.

Oh, and Brett Baty was ejected early in the game for arguing balls and strikes.

HUDSON VALLEY 5, BROOKLYN 1 (BOX)

Despite the rather close 5-1 score, Brooklyn never really felt to be in this one. They got two hit, and had four other base runners (three walks and a hit by pitch) throughout the game. The two hits were a pair of singles, one by Wilmer Reyes and the other by Jose Mena, the latter of which drove in their only run of the evening. Simply put, the offense was dominated by Hudson Valley.

Junior Santos was tagged for four runs (three earned) over 3.1 innings, which proved to be more than enough for the Renegades. Jesus Vargas pitched four innings out of the bullpen and gave up just one unearned run, keeping Brooklyn in the game, but the bats were simply not up to the task.

ST. LUCIE 1, JUPITER 0 (BOX)

Jupiter and St. Lucie had another low scoring affair, though this time St. Lucie edged out a 1-0 win.

Both pitching staffs were excellent, as the teams threw dueling shutouts through eight innings. The Mets scattered hits all throughout the game, while Nick Zwack surrendered just two hits in his five innings of work, and Levi David and Gratn Hartwig combined to keep Jupiter hitless (though David walked three and hit one in his 1.2 innings of work).

St. Lucie started the top of the ninth with a William Lugo triple, and he scampered home immediately on a wild pitch. Hartwig threw a perfect bottom of the ninth to secure the win.

Star of the Night

Daniel Palka

Goat of the Night

Brian Metoyer