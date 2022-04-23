Meet the Mets

The Mets bullpen gave up a couple of homers to squander a 5-1 lead—a lead which was partially attained by the rarest of occasions: a James McCann home run—to send yesterday’s series opener against the Diamondbacks into extra innings. Thankfully, the Mets eked out a run in the tenth thanks to a replay review-granted infield single by Starling Marte, and Seth Lugo shut the Diamondbacks down in the bottom of the frame to give the team its major league-leading eleventh win.

Trevor Williams will get the start for the Mets in today’s game after the doubleheader earlier this week messed with the rotation schedule.

McCann’s homer came at a good time, as it’s been a massive struggle for the catcher in the beginning of his second season with the Mets.

Another guy who has been struggling is Robinson Canó, and it’s getting more and more difficult to justify his continued presence in the lineup.

The bullpen has been the weakest link for the Mets, but the starting rotation has given them room to breathe.

Indeed, the starting staff continues to thrive, despite lacking the presence of Jacob deGrom.

Drew Smith has been one stalwart in the bullpen up to this point, though the Mets are not surprised by this.

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso have both been daily presences in the Mets lineup, as neither one has missed a game yet.

Eduardo Escobar returned to his old home stadium as he continues to perform well for his new team.

SNY viewers got to enjoy the sound of silence for an extended period during last night’s game.

After an unceremonious end to his brief tenure with the Mets, former acting GM Zack Scott has a new gig.

Around the National League East

Kyle Wright pitched six brilliant shutout innings for the Braves to lead them to a 3-0 victory against the division rival Marlins.

Alec Bohm notched a clutch eighth inning bases-loaded single to help the Phillies overcome a deficit, and they won the first game of the series against the Brewers 4-2.

Patrick Corbin couldn’t make it out of the second inning for the Nationals, and the Washington bats failed to make the game competitive and went down 7-1 to the Giants.

The Nationals were also angered late in the game by the Giants’ appalling audacity to continue to try to score runs.

Don Mattingly explained his rationale for pinch-hitting for star Jazz Chisholm Jr. versus lefty pitchers.

Around Major League Baseball

Joe Girardi is one of many managers whose contract situations have them on the hot seat as we make our way through the 2022 season.

The Baseball Hall of Fame is implementing a few changes in its veteran committees.

There are a number of early success stories to watch to see if they continue as the year goes on.

Mookie Betts had been struggling to start the season, but he got off the schneid yesterday with two home runs.

The Giants were beat up after their series against the Mets, as the club announced a number of IL moves—including placing center fielder Steven Duggar on the 60-day IL with an oblique strain.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 to notch their very first win as a new franchise on this date in 1962.