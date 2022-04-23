Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/23/22: Unheralded performers

*All results from games played on Friday, April 22, 2022

Syracuse 13, Worcester 3 (BOX)

The Mets exploded for four runs in teh first and never looked back, clubbing three home runs in a big offensive day. Daniel Palka, Carlos Cortes, and Cody Bohanek all went deep, more than enough runs to make up for a subpar start from Connor Grey. IN terms of the big prospect names, neither Mark Vientos nor Nick Plummer had a great day, while Colin Holderman struck out the one batter he faced in relief.

Portland 3, Binghamton 2 (BOX)

A heartbreaking loss for the Rumble Ponies, as they blew a one run lead in the bottom of the ninth, failed to cash in on the free runner in the top of the tenth, then lost without recording an out in the bottom half. With Francisco Alvarez getting the day off and Brett Baty striking out in his lone plate appearance (after entering as a pinch runner), the most interesting prospect performance came from Alex Valverde. A minor league rule 5 pick from the Rays, Valverde struck out six in four innings, continuing an impressive start to his season - at least in terms of his peripherals.

Transaction Alert: Binghamton Rumble Ponies placed RHP Marcel Renteria on the 7-day injured list.

Transaction Alert: RHP Trey Cobb assigned to Binghamton Rumble Ponies from Syracuse Mets.

Brooklyn 6, Hudson Valley 4 (BOX)

Not much in the way of notable prospect news in this one. Brooklyn got impressive performances from Rowdey Jordan - 11th round pick from Mississippi State in 2021 - and Oscar Rojas - a 2017 international signing - en route to a close but fairly comfortable win. Jaylen Palmer’s poor season continued with two strikeouts in four at bats, while Jose Peroza went hitless.

Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 3 (BOX)

Not a great night for popular Mets sleeper Mike Vasil, who surrendered four runs in a three inning start. Luis Moreno managed to stop the bleeding and didn’t let Jupiter score again, but St. Lucie’s 9th inning rally came up just short. Alex Ramirez had another hit and a walk, while Shervyen Newton continued his eyebrow-raising start to the season with another two hit day. Boy it would be fun if he could figure it out.

Transaction Alert: SS Tzu-Wei Lin assigned to St. Lucie Mets.

Star of the Night

Rowdey Jordan

Goat of the Night

Mike Vasil