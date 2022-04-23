Mets option David Peterson, recall Adonis Medina

Prior to tonight’s game against the Diamondbacks, the Mets have optioned David Peterson to Triple-A. In a corresponding move, the club recalled reliever Adonis Media from Syracuse.

Peterson has been filling in for an injured Taijuan Walker, and has done so quite admirably. He is coming off his best start of the season last night, limiting Arizona to one earned run on three hits over 5.2 innings. In three appearances this year, including two starts, Peterson has posted a 0.64 ERA, a 2.68 FIP, a 1.00 WHIP, and 10 strikeouts in 14 innings. The Mets will likely want to keep Peterson stretched out as a starter in case of further injuries, and with Walker expected to return soon, there is no need for Peterson to be on the roster. Sending him to Triple-A will ensure he will be ready the next time the team needs him to fill in.

With tonight being a bullpen game—Trevor Williams will get the nod—the Mets will need all hands on deck out of the bullpen, so adding another arm is a smart move by the club. New York acquired Medina from the Pirates in exchange for cash considerations shortly after the MLB lockout ended. He pitched for the Phillies during the 2020 and 2021 seasons and posted a 3.86 ERA, a 4.03 FIP, and a 1.63 WHIP in 11.2 innings. In 4.0 innings for Syracuse, he has not allowed a run and has struck out five batters without issuing a walk.