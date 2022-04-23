Final score: Diamondbacks 5, Mets 2—Bring on the dancing bears

The Mets tried going with a bullpen game on Saturday night and it didn’t work out, as they fell 5-2 to the Diamondbacks. This game that had some oddities to it including two runners hit by batted balls, and a ridiculous defensive play to end the game.

Trevor Williams got the start for the Mets, his first of the season, and it didn’t go well. He allowed a lot of contact, failing to record a strikeout over 2.0 innings, and surrendered four earned runs on seven hits. He simply had nothing tonight. Sean Reid-Foley came in behind him in the third inning and made a much better accounting of himself, tossing 2.2 innings scoreless, though he did allow two hits and two walks.

Down 4-0, the Mets made some noise in the top half of the 5th inning, plating two runs to close the gap to 4-2, the first one coming on a Jeff McNeil triple and the second coming on a Tomás Nido infield single.

Adam Ottavino allowed another run in relief to widen the gap to 5-2, but Joely Rodriguez and Adonis Medina both tossed hitless innings out of the bullpen. The Mets had traffic on the bases across the later stages of the game and theatened multiple times, putting two runners on base in both the 6th and 7th innings, and leaving a runner on in the 8th, but couldn’t push any more runs across.

Full recap to follow.