Mets Morning News: Peterson’s demotion temporary, Mets awaiting deGrom MRI results

Meet the Mets

The Mets lost to the Diamondbacks 5-2, as Trevor Williams put the team in a big hole early by surrendering four runs on seven hits over his two innings of work in his spot start. Sean Reid-Foley pitched well in long relief and the bullpen collectively held the fort after that for the most part, but the Mets were never able to overcome the initial deficit. The Mets plated two runs in the fifth to get within two runs, but Adam Ottavino gave up an insurance run to widen the gap and despite threatening in the later innings on multiple occasions, the Mets failed to come back.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, NY Post, Newsday, North Jersey, MLB.com

Sean Reid-Foley departed the game early last night with leg cramps.

Ahead of yesterday’s game, the Mets recalled RHP Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse and optioned David Peterson.

However, Peterson will be back with the Mets sooner rather than later with a doubleheader against the Braves at Citi Field scheduled for May 3. “He’s earned the right to be back and I think he understands why we had to do [the roster move],” Buck Showalter said. “It’s never fun, especially when a guy is pitching as well as Pete is and the way things line up and the potential of Taijuan rejoining us, it helps our ball club.”

Jacob deGrom underwent testing on Friday on his injured shoulder and doctors are still “evaluating the results.” The expectation is that the Mets will not know anything until tomorrow. If things look good, deGrom will be cleared to begin throwing.

Last week, Michael Conforto underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, according to reports. According to his agent Scott Boras, Conforto had been deciding whether to try to rehab the shoulder and wait until the end of the year to have the surgery—being deemed a “cleanup”—or have the surgery now. With Conforto’s decision to undergo the surgery and miss the 2022 season, the Mets will now not receive the compensatory draft pick they would have received if Conforto had signed with another team before July.

Mike Lupica wrote about how Buck Showalter was perhaps the Mets’ most important offseason acquisition of all.

Bill Ladson of MLB.com remembers the Mets’ very first win in franchise history on the back of Jay Hook’s complete game.

Around the National League East

The Marlins bested the Braves 9-7. Jazz Chisolm Jr. had a four-hit game and was a triple shy of a cycle, as the Braves bullpen struggled in the loss.

The Nationals tried to shake up their lineup, but their offensive struggles continue as they lost to the Giants 5-2—their fourth straight loss at home.

The Phillies lost as well, falling to the Brewers 5-3. Despite taking the loss, the struggling Zack Wheeler’s stuff looked sharp. “That was the best stuff we’ve seen from him this year,” catcher J.T. Realmuto said after the game. “It was just more crisp, more of what we saw from him last year. The ball had a little more life on it.”

The Phillies received some positive injury news with Bryce Harper’s MRI on his elbow coming back clean. However, he will still not be able to play the field for a few days. With Harper entrenched at the DH spot, the Phillies face a roster construction problem, with Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos having to play at the outfield corners and Rhys Hoskins having to play at first base.

Around Major League Baseball

History was made yesterday as Miguel Cabrera notched the 3,000th hit of his illustrious career.

There has been an unfortunate trend over the past 48 hours or so of fans acting badly at games and in some cases, players reacting to fan behavior. In Friday night’s game between the Dodgers and Padres in San Diego, a fan threw a beer can at Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Meanwhile at Yankee Stadium yesterday, in the aftermath of the Yankees’ walk-off victory, fans threw various projectiles at the Guardians outfielders, which resulted in a verbal altercation between Myles Straw and Yankee fans after fans were taunting teammate Steven Kwan after he crashed into the wall.

And White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson received a one-game suspension for making an obscene gesture towards fans at Progressive Field on Wednesday against the Guardians. “Yeah, I [have to] apologize for my actions,” Anderson said. “There are a lot of people who really look up to me. I take full accountability of what I did. But it’s something that I have to learn from and grow from.”

Orioles ace John Means announced on Twitter that he needs Tommy John surgery.

Given the low output offensively across the league in the early going this season, Joel Sherman of the Post asks the question: Has the worth of a high batting average come full circle?

The Cubs’ 21-0 romp of the Pirates yesterday was the largest shutout victory in the team’s long franchise history.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Chris McShane wrote about the strong start the Mets offense is off to.

This Date in Mets History

Happy birthday, Carlos Beltrán!