Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/24/22: Most hitters had a bad day

*All results from games played on Saturday, April 23, 2022

WORCESTER 9, SYRACUSE 2 (BOX)

Syracuse gonna Syracuse.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned LHP David Peterson to Syracuse Mets.

PORTLAND 4, BINGHAMON 3 (BOX)

An eighth inning Ronny Mauricio blast brought Binghamton within one, but the Ponies were unable to get over the hump, dropping Saturday’s contest to the SeaDogs. Pedro Castellanos doubled in a pair in the first and David Hamilton homered in the third to give Portland an early lead, but to their credit, Bingo fought back. Luke Ritter doubled in two runs in the fourth to make it a 3-2 game. The pivotal moment of the game came in the seventh. With bases loaded, Castellanos hit a fly ball into center that Jake Mangum handled cleanly for the out. Tyler Dearden tagged up at third and Mangum fired home. Francisco Alvarez was unfortunately unable to cleanly field the play, allowing Dearden to score what would turn out to be an insurance run that would give Portland the edge they needed.

HUDSON VALLEY 2, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

I guess statistically it was bound to happen sooner or later, but Brooklyn got shutout for the first time in 2022. If it wasn’t for Rowdy Jordan’s first inning single, they might’ve gotten no-hit, as Renegades pitchers Edgar Barclay, Tanner Myatt, and Carson Coleman did not allow another hit on the afternoon (though the trio did walk four).

ST. LUCIE 6, JUPITER 3 (BOX)

With the score tied 3-3 going into late innings, William Lugo drove in a pair in the seventh to put St. Lucie on top. The Hammerheads did themselves not favors, as the Mets were able to score an insurance run in the eighth after reliever Edison Suriel threw back-to-back wild pitches, allowing Raul Beracierta- who doubled- to come home to score. Calvin Ziegler got the start and overall looked good. His fastball averaged 94 MPH, ranging 91-96. His curveball averaged 54 inches of vertical break and he was able to throw it for strikes, maintaining a 35% Called Strike+Wiff Percentage. He only threw a handful of changeups, 9 in total, and early on the pitch looked good, but the few he threw later on were not particularly effective.

Star of the Night

William Lugo

Goat of the Night

Johneshwy Fargas