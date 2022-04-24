Final Score: Mets 6, Diamondbacks 2-The hit (by pitches) keep on coming

Tylor Megill was outstanding once again in over seven innings of work in the Mets 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks. His effort was needed to keep the game close until the Mets were able to break out late. They scored two runs in the seventh with the help of two walks and two hit batsmen.

Those runs were plenty enough to win the game but in the eighth they added on in a more conventional route with some two-out magic. J.D. Davis hit his first home run of the year and then a double by Luis Guillorme and an error led to their sixth run of the day.

Earlier in the game Starling Marte continued to show off his aggressive baserunning when he manufactured the go-ahead run when he doubled, stole third, and proceeded to score on a error on the attempted throw to get him out.

When Megill faltered a bit in the seventh, Seth Lugo was called upon to bail him out which he easily did and then he returned to the mound and pitched a spotless eighth. With a four-run lead Buck Showalter turned to Joely Rodríguez to close out the ninth and he sealed the game and the series victory with an impressive inning as the Mets have yet to lose a series this season.

Full recap to follow.