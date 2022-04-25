Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/25/22: Syracuse wins, everyone else loses!? What the!?

*All results from games played on Sunday, April 24, 2022

SYRACUSE 6, WORCESTER 4 (BOX)

The lead changed hands early a few times, but the tone of the game changed late when Syracuse scored three runs on the strength of a Nick Plummer three-run homer. Alex Claudio, who pitched in the eighth, threw a 1-2-3 ninth, and that was all she wrote.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets optioned RHP Adonis Medina to Syracuse Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: New York Mets recalled RHP Yoan Lopez from Syracuse Mets.

PORTLAND 13, BINGHAMON 5 (BOX)

Less than a week ago, Mitch Ragan started a game against the SeaDogs, pitching four solid-if-unspectacular innings while his Portland counterpart, Jay Groome, recorded just one out. Yesterday afternoon, the script flipped. Ragan recorded just two outs while allowing seven earned runs. Jay Groom relieved the rehabbing Josh Taylor and Brendan Nail in the second and threw four solid-if-unspectacular innings. Ragan’s replacement, Justin Lasko, struggled as well, giving up five runs of his own, as did Willy Taveras, who gave up one.

All in all, this was just not a good series to be a Rumble Ponies pitcher, as they allowed 39 runs over the course of the six game series and got beat up both literally and figuratively.

HUDSON VALLEY 2, BROOKLYN 0 (BOX)

Tanner Murphy broke up the Hudson Valley no-hitter in the top of the sixth with a double into right, and had it not been for Nic Gaddis’ ninth inning knock, the Brooklyn Cyclones would’ve been one-hit for a second straight afternoon. In the end, the Renegades had to settle for just shutting out the Cyclones for a second game instead.

JUPITER 2, ST. LUCIE 1 (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets lost their first series of the season, falling to the Hammerheads 2-1 in a game that could’ve just as easily been a victory. Dominic Hamel got the start, but he was there to mainly act as an opener for Carson Seymour. Both pitchers had productive, albeit short outings, Hamel throwing an inning and Seymour three. Both teams put up zero after zero until the bottom of the seventh, when Khalil Lee scored a run on a sac fly. St. Lucie immediately tied things back up in the top of the eighth on the Shervyen Newton double, but things wouldn’t stay tied for long. In the bottom of the inning, Josh Cornielly walked a pair of batters and then gave up a single that Newton subsequently threw away that allowed the eventual winning run to score.

Star of the Night

Nick Plummer

Goat of the Night

Mitch Ragan