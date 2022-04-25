Mets Morning News: Winningest

Meet the Mets

The Mets took the lead in their third at bat of the night and never let it go as they defeated the Diamondbacks 6-2, securing their fifth consecutive series victory, and closing the 2022 book on Arizona.

Jacob deGrom didn’t actually have an MRI on Friday, he simply had a CT Scan that...nobody read yet while the real MRI is today.

Due to their recent COVID-19 diagnosis and recovery, Mark Canha and Brandon Nimmo were given a breather on Sunday.

If he felt it was the right time, Max Scherzer wouldn’t put up a fight to stay in a no-hitter or perfect game.

Old Friend turned New Friend turned Old Friend Matt Reynolds was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds, leaving the Mets with zero 2015 veterans on the active roster.

Prior to last night’s contest, Yoan Lopez was promoted to the big league club as Adonis Medina was sent back to Syracuse.

Starling Marte’s adventurous stolen base in last night’s game was the 300th in his big league career.

Around the National League East

To put it nicely, the Giants curbstomped the Nationals in a 12-3 contest that started with Lucius Fox projectile vomiting on the infield and somehow got worse.

Despite their best (or worst) attempts to blow it, the Marlins left Atlanta with a 5-4 win over the Braves.

On Sunday Night Baseball, the Phillies fell victim to Eric Lauer’s 13 strikeout performance and some questionable umpiring in their 1-0 loss to the Brewers.

After his animated ejection, Kyle Schwarber admitted to the Philly press that Angel Hernandez’s umpiring might not have been good.

Around Major League Baseball

If the shorter games are any indication, the pitch clock might be quite a success when it eventually hits the major leagues.

Joey Votto took some time to get philosophical about batting slumps on Twitter.

David Price has tested positive for COVID and is experiencing some symptoms, though it is believed that no other Dodgers qualify as close contacts.

A little further up in California, Mike Yastztremski feels healthy, but is also on the COVID IL with a positive test.

After revealing that he had not been invited to the Camden Yards 30th anniversary bash, the Orioles have said that they are still trying to contact Adam Jones.

Eloy Jimenez’s hamstring injury is expected to keep him out for about 6-8 weeks.

Old Friend Javy Báez returned to the Detroit Tigers lineup after almost two weeks of sitting on the bench and the injured list.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 2012, David Wright became the Mets all time RBI leader.