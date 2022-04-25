Mets say Jacob deGrom has made progress in injury recovery

Following their raucous ninth-inning comeback in St. Louis, the Mets announced tonight that Jacob deGrom’s MRI showed “considerable healing of the stress reaction on his scapula.” The team says deGrom has been cleared to begin strengthening the shoulder and that he’ll get another MRI in three weeks.

deGrom looked his usual dominant self in the brief time in which he was active in spring training, but the shoulder injury sidelined him ahead of Opening Day. He last pitched in a major league game in July of 2021, though he was easily the best pitcher in baseball in the first half of that season. In 92.0 innings, deGrom had a 1.08 ERA with absurd rates of 14.28 strikeouts and 1.08 walks per nine innings.

The Mets’ rotation has been excellent to begin the 2022 season despite deGrom’s absence. The Mets haven’t said when exactly deGrom will be able to start throwing again, but any good news on his injury recovery is welcome.