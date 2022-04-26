Meet the Mets

The Mets topped the Cardinals 5-2 in a wild game last night. Where to even begin with this one? Well, Max Scherzer was brilliant over seven shutout innings, and so was Miles Mikolas. Then the game kicked into overdrive, with St. Louis scoring two in the eighth off Trevor May. It looked like the Mets were done when they were down to their last out with Mark Canha at the plate. Canha hit a grounder to Nolan Arenado, but the nine-time Gold Glover sailed it, allowing the first Mets run to cross the plate and putting the tying run on. After a Jeff McNeil double, Dominic Smith hit a grounder to Paul Goldschmidt but beat the pitcher to the bag, which allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to score. Brandon Nimmo added a two-run homer for some much-needed insurance.

Following another seven-inning start, Scherzer will get an extra day of rest, putting him in line to pitch on Sunday night at Citi Field.

Bill Ladson spoke with Scherzer last week about a slew of topics ranging from analytics to Miguel Cabrera.

Taijuan Walker threw a simulated game on Monday and tossed 64 pitches over four innings. He felt good and will get the start on Saturday, barring any setbacks. Tylor Megill will get the nod on Friday.

The Mets came in at number three in MLB.com’s latest power ranking.

Despite reports that an update on Jacob deGrom would be coming on Monday, the team did not commit to sharing an update on the injured ace. Then it turned out the team decided they would provide a deGrom update before everyone went to bed.

In the end, the MRI revealed ‘considerable healing’ of the stress reaction, and deGrom was cleared to begin ‘loading and strengthening’ his injured shoulder. The ace will be re-imaged in three weeks. It is unclear when he will be able to pick up and throw a baseball.

Anthony DiComo explored the mechanical change deGrom will make post-injury in the latest Mets newsletter.

Around the National League East

The Phillies rocked the Rockies 8-2.

Prior to the win, Philadelphia purchased the contract of outfielder Roman Quinn and transferred Ryan Sherriff to the 60-day IL.

Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario will have a laser eye procedure and is expected to miss 8-12 weeks.

Jorge Soler and Avisail Garcia are finally starting to hit since signing with the Marlins. In general, free agents struggling after signing has been a troubling trend for Miami.

Around Major League Baseball

Rob Arthur investigated the 2022 baseballs, which seem to have higher drag, resulting in fewer home runs.

Simon Rosenblum-Larson, a former minor league baseball player, wrote a column calling for a living wage for minor leaguers following his own experience in the system.

Fangraphs provided their power rankings for April 7 - April 24, while Sports Illustrated shared their own Power Ranking.

FanDuel will become the official betting partner of the Yankees following a multi-year partnership.

Take a look at these really cool Royals City Connect jerseys.

Reds COO Phil Castellini wrote an apology letter to workers following his recent comments. Cincinnati had lost 11 in a row since he made those comments until the club’s win on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks made a slew of roster moves, including designating Oliver Perez for assignment.

On the back of a Bo Bichette grand slam in the eighth, the Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 6-2.

The Giants doubled up the Brewers 4-2.

The Rangers defeated the Astros 6-2.

The Angels blanked the Guardians 3-0.

The Dodgers shut out the Diamondbacks 4-0.

This Date in Mets History

Two Mets legends reached big milestones 18 years apart. Keith Hernandez recorded his 1,000th run batted in against Tom Glavine on this date in 1988 (he had 7 total runs batted in that day), and Mike Piazza hit his 400th career home run (as a member of the Padres) on this date in 2006.