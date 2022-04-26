Mets sign Tommy Hunter to minor league deal

The New York Mets have signed 35-year-old right-handed relief pitcher Tommy Hunter to a minor league deal. Hunter last appeared in the big leagues last year as a member of the Mets, with whom he threw eight innings of relief work and notched his first—and presumably last—hit. He was particularly thrilled about the latter.

Unfortunately, Hunter made his final appearance of the year in mid-May, as he missed the remainder of the regular season with injury. In his very brief time in the big leagues with the team, he had a 0.00 ERA and 3.17 FIP. In the shortened 2020 season, Hunter had a 4.01 ERA for the Phillies, and over the past four years, he has a 3.35 ERA in 102.0 innings of work.

Given the state of the Mets’ bullpen at the moment, Hunter could give the Mets an upgrade if he looks effective in minor league ball and remains healthy enough to crack the team’s major league roster.