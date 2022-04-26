Final score: Mets 3, Cardinals 0—Another series win

Just as they did in the first game of their series in St. Louis, the Mets beat the Cardinals this evening, winning the game 3-0 and taking yet another series from an opponent to begin the 2022 season.

Chris Bassitt was excellent, tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts, three walks, and just two hits surrendered. He was backed up by three scoreless innings from the Mets’ bullpen, which featured Drew Smith, Adam Ottavino, and Edwin Díaz throwing one inning apiece.

As for the runs the Mets scored, they got two in the top of the third, with James McCann hitting a double to drive in the first and Starling Marte hitting a single to drive in the second. They tacked on a run in the top of the ninth when Marte was hit by a pitch—not the first one of the night for Mets batters and one that followed umpire-issued warnings after Pete Alonso had been hit by a pitch to his helmet earlier in the game.

Full recap to follow.