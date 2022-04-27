Meet the Mets

The Mets continued their winning ways on Tuesday night, beating the Cardinals 3-0. Chris Bassitt continued the stretch of strong starting pitching for the Mets, tossing six scoreless innings. The Mets offense was powered by a third inning rally where they scored two runs, as well as an insurance run in the top of the ninth. The Mets will go for the sweep of the Cardinals tonight as they square off against a familiar face in Steven Matz.

After Pete Alonso was hit near the head yet again last night, Chris Bassitt ripped into major league baseball, saying the baseballs pitchers are using right now are bad.

Per Buck Showalter, Alonso underwent concussion tests after being hit and is feeling better.

Tommy Hunter has returned to the Mets on a minor league deal.

Buck Showalter said he spoke to Jacob deGrom and the Mets’ ace is excited that his shoulder is healing. Following deGrom’s positive MRI news, a sports surgeon looks at what could be next for deGrom.

It’s time for the Robinson Cano era in Queens to come to an end, while Joel Sherman writes that the Mets have a decision regarding Cano looming on May 1.

Tomás Nido isn’t Max Scherzer’s personal catcher, but the two have worked very well together in Scherzer’s first four starts.

Pedro Martinez says that Scherzer is a generational talent that we will only see every 100+ years.

Though it is early on in the season, the 2022 Mets have the right attitude and makeup for it to be a special year writes Mike Puma.

Around the National League East

The Nationals’ broadcast booth will begin traveling again this weekend.

The Phillies put up double digit runs to beat the Rockies.

The Marlins beat the Nationals as Washington has now lost six in a row.

Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is set to miss the next 8-12 weeks for a surgery to help correct his vision.

The Braves got the best of Marcus Stroman, beating the Cubs 3-1.

Around Major League Baseball

The Twins had quite the walk-off win last night against the Tigers, one that you have to see to be able to believe it.

Anthony Rizzo hit three home runs as the Yankees topped the Orioles.

The long awaited “Yankee Letter” was was released on Tuesday afternoon. The letter confirmed that the Yankees did still signs in 2015 and 2016.

Jon Heyman looks at why baseball’s dead ball era has returned in 2022.

The Athletic looks at why the ball has not been traveling as far at the start of 2022 season.

Bigger bullpens around the league are making it harder for offenses to score.

The maximum of 13 pitchers on rosters will now go into effect on May 30, as teams will still be able to carry 14 pitchers until then.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1965, the Mets added Yogi Berra to their active roster.