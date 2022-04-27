Bassitt shines, Mets beat Cardinals again

If there are two constants in the 2022 season thus far, they are that the Mets win series and that the Mets get hit by pitches. On Tuesday night in St. Louis, the team won yet again, improving its record to 14-5 on the season as it took its sixth consecutive series to open the season. And Pete Alonso was once again hit on the helmet by a pitch, one of three Mets to be hit in the game, though the only one to get it on the head.

Chris Bassitt got the start for the Mets in this one and was excellent, as he threw six scoreless innings, a very nice bounce back from his previous start. He now has a 2.25 ERA and 3.12 FIP through four starts and looks like a pitcher who belongs right up there with Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer in the Mets’ rotation should all three be healthy at the same time.

At the plate, James McCann had his best night in quite some time, notching three hits, one of which was a double the plated the first run of the game in the top of the third. Starling Marte singled in another run in that inning, and he drove in another when he was hit by one of the aforementioned pitches with the bases loaded in the top of the ninth.

The Mets’ bullpen combined to throw three scoreless innings once Bassitt departed, with Drew Smith, Adam Ottavino, and Edwin Díaz getting one inning each. Smith allowed one hit and Díaz issued one walk, but those were the only baserunners the Cardinals got in those final three innings.

With that, the Mets head into this afternoon’s series finale with an opportunity to sweep the Cardinals heading into an off day on Thursday and a weekend series at Citi Field against the Phillies.

Win Probability Added

What’s WPA?

Big winners: Chris Bassit, +32.3% WPA

Big losers: Francisco Lindor, -12.6% WPA

Total pitcher WPA: +49.8% WPA

Total batter WPA: +0.2% WPA

Teh aw3s0mest play: James McCann drives in a run with a double in the third, +11.7% WPA

Teh sux0rest play: Adam Ottavino hits Tommy Edman with a pitch in the eighth, -7.5% WPA