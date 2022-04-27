Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin with a celebration of the Mets’ improbable comeback win against the Cardinals and the fact that the Mets very well may be a Good baseball team.

Next, we talk about the odd sequence of events that was the update on Jacob deGrom, which was very Metsy, but culminated in (mostly) good news.

We then discuss the tough choices the Mets will have to make with the roster come May 1 when rosters shrink from 28 to 26. We make the argument that Robinson Canó is not the answer for this team moving forward.

In a quick baseball segment this week, we talk about how the baseball is dead again; we will cover that in greater depth next week when we have Dr. Meredith Wills back on the show. We also provide a quick update on Trevor Bauer, who has now sued the woman who accused him of sexual assault.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

You can listen or subscribe to all of our wonderful Amazin’ Avenue Audio podcasts through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen through the embedded player below.

You can follow A Pod of Their Own on Twitter (@apodoftheirown) and you can also follow our co-hosts on Twitter: Allison McCague (@PetitePhD), Maggie Wiggin (@maggie162), and Linda Surovich (@LindaSurovich). And you can find Kellyanne Healey in the Amazin’ Avenue comments (LaRomaBella). You can also email the show at aa.apodoftheirown@gmail.com.

Look for A Pod of Their Own in your feeds every Wednesday and don’t forget: there’s no crying in podcasting!