Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/26/22: Walk offs and meltdowns

*All results from games played on Tuesday, April 25, 2022

ROCHESTER 10, BINGHAMTON 9 (BOX)

The Syracuse Mets took an early lead in last night’s game against the Rochester Red Wings, when Carlos Rincon hit a two-run homer - his first of the year - in the top of the first. Rochester scored a run off of Thomas Szapucki in the bottom half of the inning to cut the Syracuse lead to 2-1. Syracuse answered with three runs in the top of the second, and another three in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 8-1. Things went south for the Mets from there. Jake Reed gave up a two run shot in the bottom of the fifth, Yennsy Diaz gave up four runs in the bottom of the seventh, and Eric Orze gave up three runs on a pair of homer in the bottom of the eighth. When the dust settled, Rochester had taken a 10-8 lead heading into the top of the ninth. Syracuse scratched across a run in the top of the ninth, but the Syracuse Mets ultimately were defeated by the Rochester Red Wings 10-9.

POSTPONED (RAIN)

ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have activated left-handed pitcher Andrew Edwards.

ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have transferred catcher Juan Loyo to the Development List.

BROOKLYN 5, BOWLING GREEN 4 (BOX)

The Brooklyn Cyclones fell behind in the top of the first inning of last night’s game against hte Bowling Green Hot Rods, when David Griffin allowed a run on single up the middle, but tied the game in bottom of the fourth on an RBI triple off the bat of Brandon McIlwain. Bowling Green broke the tie in the top of the fifth on a two-run homer off of Brooklyn start David Griffin, and added another run in the top of the sixth to take a 4-1 lead. Brooklyn got a run back in the bottom half of the inning, on an RBI single from Wilmer Reyes, and another in the bottom of the seventh to cut the Bowling Green lead to 4-3 heading into the late innings. Josh Hejka pitched a scoreless top of the ninth, and Brooklyn managed to load the bases in the bottom half of the inning. With one out in the inning, Jose Mena singled to drive home the tying and winning runs. The Brooklyn Cyclones ultimate defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods in walk-off fashion.

ST. LUCIE 5, DAYTONA 4 / 10 INNINGS (BOX)

The St. Lucie Mets fell behind in the top of the second inning of last night’s game against the Daytona Tortugas. Daytona added a run in the top of the fifth to extend their lead to 4-0. St. Lucie went to work in the bottom half of the inning, when Omar De Los Santos hit a three-run homer to cut the Daytona lead to 4-3. Down a run in the bottom of the ninth, St. Lucie tied the game on a solo homer from Stanley Consuegra. Grant Hartwig managed a scoreless top of the tenth, and Drake Osborn drove home the winning run on an RBI single to left field.

ROSTER ALERT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have sent right-handed pitcher Dan Goggin on a rehab assignment to the St. Lucie Mets.

ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have placed right-handed pitcher Levi David on the 7-day injured list retroactive to April 25, 2022.

ROSTER ALERT: The St. Lucie Mets have placed shortstop Tzu-Wei Lin on the 7-day injured list retroactive to April 25, 2022.

Star of the Night

Omar De Los Santos

Goat of the Night

Shervyen Newton