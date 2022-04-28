Meet the Mets

Despite a typical Steven Matz start where he gave up crooked numbers in the early innings, Carlos Carrasco had an even worse day on the mound. The bullpen did not fare much better which kept the Mets from picking up the sweep of the Cardinals. The main story came later when tensions arose after Nolan Arenado took exception to a close pitch. Both benches and bullpens cleared and the anger remained on both sides after the game.

Choose your recap: Amazin’ Avenue short and long, Daily News, MLB.com, Newsday, North Jersey, Post

After getting hit in the head in the previous game, Pete Alonso was in the middle of the brawl after Arenado stirred things up, and Alonso had some words for the Cardinals after the game.

The Mets were already angry after getting hit multiple times earlier in the series and the tensions finally reached their boiling point.

J.D. Davis actually got hit earlier in the game and had to exit after he was in alot of pain and couldn’t make it to first base.

The Mets lead the league in hit by pitches, and quite a few have been scary, so it was only a matter of time before they said enough is enough on the field.

Both Buck Showalter and Billy Eppler have gone to the league to see if anything can be done about the baseballs which is making the game more dangerous.

Around the National League East

The Braves rallied late only to lose in extra innings against the Cubs.

Pablo López was brilliant on the mound for the Marlins in their 2-1 win over Washington.

Coors field cured the Phillies’ offense as they defeated the Rockies with a 7-3 victory.

The Nationals losing streak continued as they fell to the Marlins for their seventh straight loss.

Around Major League Baseball

Dylan Lesko, the top pitching prospect in the upcoming draft, underwent Tommy John surgery.

Former Cardinals outfielder John Jay announced his retirement from baseball after playing for twelve seasons.

Cody Bellinger is looking like himself again for the Dodgers after a subpar performance last season.

The Yankees haven’t noticed any changes to the baseballs this season.

Several teams made big moves in the offseason so how are those acquisitions faring a few weeks into the season?

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

On Episode 122 of A Pod of Their Own what if the Mets are actually good was discussed.

This Date in Mets History

Happy Birthday 2014 Opening Day Starter Dillon Gee!