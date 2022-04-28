Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/28/22: Awesome Askew, 2.0

*All results from games played on Tuesday, April 27, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (6-12)
POSTPONED (RAIN)
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-12)
Game 1: Erie 5, Binghamton 0 / 7 (BOX)
Erie scored four in the second and Binghamton mustered basically no resistance, striking out ten times and managing only four hits. Brett Baty went hitless with two strikeouts while Francisco Alvarez had a double. Most importantly (/s), podcast concern Johneshwy Fargas had a hit and a steal.
- CF Jake Mangum: 1-3, BB
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-3, 2B, K
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-2, 2 K
- 2B Luke Ritter: 0-3, 3 K
- RF Johneshwy Fargas: 1-3, K, SB (4)
- SS Manny Rodriguez: 0-3, 2 K
- DH Hayden Senger: 0-3, K
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-2, BB
- LF Antoine Duplantis: 1-2, BB
- LHP Nate Fisher: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Trey Cobb: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- RHP Brian Metoyer: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
Game 2: Erie 10, Binghmaton 2 / 7 (BOX)
Only marginally better in game two - Binghamton scored this time, but committed a whopping six (6!) errors. Hayden Senger had a nice game at the plate, tallying a double and homer, but had one of those errors. Francisco Alvarez managed another double and Brett Baty remained hitless.
- CF Jake Mangum: 0-2, R, BB, 2 K
- DH Francisco Alvarez: 1-3, 2B, RBI, K
- 3B Brett Baty: 0-3, K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 0-3
- 1B Jeremy Vasquez: 0-3, K, 2 E (2)
- C Hayden Senger: 2-3, R, 2B, HR, RBI, E (2)
- LF Zach Ashford: 1-3, 2 E (2)
- 2B Branden Fryman: 1-3, E (2)
- RF Matt Winaker: 0-3, 3 K
- RHP Jose Butto: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, L (1-2)
- RHP Kevin Gadea: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- RHP Joe Zanghi: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (9-8)
Bowling Green 4, Brooklyn 1 (BOX)
Brooklyn managed only a single run in this one, and the only notable prospects struggled badly. Junior Santos was awful, walking four and allowing seven hits en route to four runs in 3.1 innings. Jaylen Palmer wasn’t the same level of disappointing, but went hitless with a strikeout.
- CF Rowdey Jordan: 1-3, BB, K
- DH Nic Gaddis: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-4, 2 K
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 0-4, K
- C Jose Mena: 2-4, E (1)
- SS Wilmer Reyes: 0-4, E (6)
- 3B Jaylen Palmer: 0-3, K
- 2B Jose Peroza: 1-3, R, K
- LF Matt Rudick: 1-3, K
- RHP Junior Santos: 3.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 1 K, L (0-3)
- RHP Hunter Parsons: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- RHP Jesus Vargas: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K
Low-A: St. Lucie Mets (11-6)
St. Lucie 5, Daytona 2 (BOX)
Ah finally, a win! The pitching was the star in this, with Nick Zwack and Keyshawn Askew combining for 15 strikeouts in a shutout performance. The latter is something of a prospect of note at this point I’d argue, as he now has an impressive 11.45 K/9 and 1.64 ERA on the season. On the offensive side, Shervyen Newton and Carlos Dominguez both went deep, while Alex Ramirez tallied a single hit in four plate appearances.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, RBI
- LF Stanley Consuegra: 0-3, R, BB, K
- SS Shervyen Newton: 1-3, R, HR (1), 2 RBI, BB, K, E (6)
- 3B William Lugo: 2-4, R, 2B, K, E (2)
- DH Carlos Dominguez: 1-4, R, HR (4), RBI, 2 K
- 1B Raul Beracierta: 1-4, RBI
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 1-4, R, 2B, K, SB
- C Drake Osborn: 0-3
- 2B Jose Rivera: 0-0, BB
- 2B Gregory Guerrero: 0-0
- LHP Nick Zwack: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K
- LHP Keyshawn Askew: 5.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, W (1-0)
Star of the Night
Keyshawn Askew
Goat of the Night
Junior Santos
