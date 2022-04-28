Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/28/22: Awesome Askew, 2.0

*All results from games played on Tuesday, April 27, 2022

POSTPONED (RAIN)

Game 1: Erie 5, Binghamton 0 / 7 (BOX)

Erie scored four in the second and Binghamton mustered basically no resistance, striking out ten times and managing only four hits. Brett Baty went hitless with two strikeouts while Francisco Alvarez had a double. Most importantly (/s), podcast concern Johneshwy Fargas had a hit and a steal.

Game 2: Erie 10, Binghmaton 2 / 7 (BOX)

Only marginally better in game two - Binghamton scored this time, but committed a whopping six (6!) errors. Hayden Senger had a nice game at the plate, tallying a double and homer, but had one of those errors. Francisco Alvarez managed another double and Brett Baty remained hitless.

Bowling Green 4, Brooklyn 1 (BOX)

Brooklyn managed only a single run in this one, and the only notable prospects struggled badly. Junior Santos was awful, walking four and allowing seven hits en route to four runs in 3.1 innings. Jaylen Palmer wasn’t the same level of disappointing, but went hitless with a strikeout.

St. Lucie 5, Daytona 2 (BOX)

Ah finally, a win! The pitching was the star in this, with Nick Zwack and Keyshawn Askew combining for 15 strikeouts in a shutout performance. The latter is something of a prospect of note at this point I’d argue, as he now has an impressive 11.45 K/9 and 1.64 ERA on the season. On the offensive side, Shervyen Newton and Carlos Dominguez both went deep, while Alex Ramirez tallied a single hit in four plate appearances.

Star of the Night

Keyshawn Askew

Goat of the Night

Junior Santos