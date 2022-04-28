Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 92: Six Series Down

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore.

The Mets are a good baseball team, and are doing the things that good baseball teams do. Brian and Chris discuss the issues with the baseball, the return of starting pitching, and the fact that these Mets [knocks of wood with crossed fingers holding a rabbit’s foot] seem to be building a sustainable method of success.

Chris’s Music Pick:

Sessa - Grandeza

Brian’s Music Pick:

PLOSIVS - PLOSIVS

