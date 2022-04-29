Mets Morning News: Back to black?

Meet the Mets

The Mets did not play yesterday and still own baseball’s best record at 14-6.

Tylor Megill will face Aaron Nola as the Mets begin a three-game series with the Phillies tonight at 7:10.

Tonight marks the team’s first Friday home game, and though no announcement has come from the team, some suspect the Mets may revive their black alternate jerseys.

Resulting from Wednesday’s bench-clearing incident against the Cardinals, both Yoan López and Taijuan Walker received fines, while Nolan Arenado (two-game suspension), Genesis Cabrera (one game), and Jack Flaherty (fine) each received punishments as well.

MLB will meet with Mets players to discuss the abundance of hit batsmen.

Darryl Strawberry’s suggestion to deal with rogue pitches includes charging the mound.

Ken Rosenthal’s suggestion includes pre-tacked baseballs.

Francisco Lindor will wear a microphone during this week’s Sunday Night Baseball matchup against the Phillies.

Robinson Canó’s future with the Mets doesn’t look certain with the incoming roster shrink.

Around the National League East

Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to Atlanta’s lineup as the Braves defeated the Cubs 5-1 yesterday in Cobb Country. This was the defending champions’ first series win of the season.

The Marlins completed their sweep against the Nationals with a 3-2 win yesterday in D.C. The Nationals have now lost eight consecutive games.

Zack Wheeler pitched six shutout innings as the Phillies defeated the Rockies 7-1 yesterday in Philadelphia.

After yesterday’s games, the Mets hold a three-game lead over the Marlins in the division. Philadelphia (4 GB) and Atlanta (5 GB) sit at third and fourth, respectively, and the Nationals lag 8.5 games behind in last place.

Around Major League Baseball

With Shohei Ohtani out of the lineup, the Angels still managed to beat the Guardians 4-1 and maintain their lead in the AL West.

The Cardinals beat the Diamondbacks 8-3 yesterday in St. Louis, but more importantly, Yadier Molina stole a base.

Adalberto Mondesi has an ACL tear in his left knee according to the Royals. Kansas City scored three runs in the top of the tenth to beat the White Sox 5-2 yesterday in Chicago.

Not long after signing his nine-figure free-agent deal, Trevor Story has left his representatives. The Blue Jays beat the Red Sox 1-0 yesterday in Toronto.

In a continuing fight between minor leaguers and MLB, 1,000 minor league players have signed a petition demanding payment for services rendered during Spring Training.

A federal court previously ruled that MLB violated Arizona’s minimum wage requirement by not paying the players, while MLB continues to argue unsuccessfully that minor leaguers are seasonal employees and are not subject to minimum wage law.

This Date in Mets History

Happy 64th birthday Gary Cohen!

John Franco recorded his first and his 300th save on this date in 1984 and 1996, respectively. Today is a big day for Queens!