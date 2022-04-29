Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/29/22: Wins? What are those?

*All results from games played on Tuesday, April 28, 2022

ROCHESTER 13, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX)

This one was all about David Peterson, in the worst way possible.

Peterson, who has largely acquitted himself well in the majors when he was with the big club, started in Triple-A due to the roster crunch from guys returning from injuries and the overall taxing schedule the Mets found themselves in. And he got absolutely tattooed.

Peterson surrendered nine runs (seven earned), and nine hits over 4.2 innings. While it likely does not effect his standing with the Mets, it was an odd performance to say the least. The Mets scattered six runs but the game was realistically over in the fifth inning.

ERIE 7, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)

When it rains it pours, as Binghamton lost yet another game.

They did, however, make it interesting. The trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, but a based loaded double by Brett Baty cleared the bases and made it 4-3. Yeizo Campos gave the runs right back by serving up a three run shot in the top of the sixth. Solo shots by Luke Ritter and Johneswhy Fargas made it close, but the offense got shut down the rest of the way to ensure a 7-5 defeat.

BOWLING GREEN 7, BROOKLYN 6 (BOX)

Brooklyn lost a wild one that involved a big lead almost evaporating. Bowling Green ran out to a 7-0 lead, and kept it that way until the bottom of the eighth.

Wilmer Reyes got on the board for the Cyclones with a two RBI single, making it 7-2. In the bottom of the ninth, Matt Rudick singed a run home and Reyes cleared the (loaded) bases, making it 7-6. JT Schwartz walked to get the go-ahead run on base, but the comeback stopped there, with Brandon McIlwain grounding out to end it.

ROSTER ALERT: LHP Cam Opp assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones.

ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Carlos Ocampo on the 7-day injured list.

DAYTONA 3, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)

St. Lucie led for a lot of this game, running out to a 2-0 lead by the time the fourth inning ended, one run on an error and the other on a Carlos Dominguez solo shot.

Matt Vasil gave up two unearned runs, one in the fifth and the other in the sixth, and Nathan Lavender gave up an RBI single in the top of the ninth to make it a 3-2 deficit that would turn into a 3-2 loss.

Star of the Night

Johneshwhy Fargas

Goat of the Night

David Peterson