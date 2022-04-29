Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/29/22: Wins? What are those?

*All results from games played on Tuesday, April 28, 2022
Triple-A: Syracuse Mets (6-13)
ROCHESTER 13, SYRACUSE 6 (BOX)
This one was all about David Peterson, in the worst way possible.
Peterson, who has largely acquitted himself well in the majors when he was with the big club, started in Triple-A due to the roster crunch from guys returning from injuries and the overall taxing schedule the Mets found themselves in. And he got absolutely tattooed.
Peterson surrendered nine runs (seven earned), and nine hits over 4.2 innings. While it likely does not effect his standing with the Mets, it was an odd performance to say the least. The Mets scattered six runs but the game was realistically over in the fifth inning.
- SS Wyatt Young: 1-5, 2B, RBI, K, 2 E (4, 5)
- RF Nick Plummer: 0-4, BB, 2 K
- 1B Daniel Palka: 0-2, 2 R, 3 BB, K
- DH Carlos Rincon: 3-5, 2 R, 2B, HR (2), 2 RBI, K
- 2B Travis Blankenhorn: 0-4, R, BB, K
- CF Khalil Lee: 0-3, BB, 3 K
- LF Carlos Cortes: 1-3, R, RBI, BB, K
- C Nick Dini: 0-2, RBI, 2 BB, K
- 3B Cody Bohanek: 0-4, 4 K
- LHP David Peterson: 4.2 IP, 9 H, 9 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 1 WP, 1 E, L (0-1)
- LHP Andrew Mitchell: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- RHP Adonis Medina: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K
- RHP R.J. Alvarez: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 WP
Double-A: Binghamton Rumble Ponies (4-13)
ERIE 7, BINGHAMTON 5 (BOX)
When it rains it pours, as Binghamton lost yet another game.
They did, however, make it interesting. The trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the fifth, but a based loaded double by Brett Baty cleared the bases and made it 4-3. Yeizo Campos gave the runs right back by serving up a three run shot in the top of the sixth. Solo shots by Luke Ritter and Johneswhy Fargas made it close, but the offense got shut down the rest of the way to ensure a 7-5 defeat.
- C Francisco Alvarez: 1-4, R, BB
- 3B Brett Baty: 1-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 K
- SS Ronny Mauricio: 1-5, 3 K, 2 E
- 2B Luke Ritter: 3-5, R, HR (3), RBI
- DH Hayden Senger: 1-5, 2B, K
- LF Antoine Duplantis: 0-3
- CF Johneshwy Fargas: 3-4, 2 R, HR (2), RBI, SB (5)
- RF Zach Ashford: 1-4, 2 K
- 1B Matt Winaker: 0-3, R, BB, K
- RHP Alex Valverde: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Yeizo Campos: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K, 2 WP
- RHP Bryce Montes de Oca: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K
High-A: Brooklyn Cyclones (9-9)
BOWLING GREEN 7, BROOKLYN 6 (BOX)
Brooklyn lost a wild one that involved a big lead almost evaporating. Bowling Green ran out to a 7-0 lead, and kept it that way until the bottom of the eighth.
Wilmer Reyes got on the board for the Cyclones with a two RBI single, making it 7-2. In the bottom of the ninth, Matt Rudick singed a run home and Reyes cleared the (loaded) bases, making it 7-6. JT Schwartz walked to get the go-ahead run on base, but the comeback stopped there, with Brandon McIlwain grounding out to end it.
- LF Rowdey Jordan: 0-4, R, BB, K
- SS Wilmer Reyes: 3-5, 2 2B, 5 RBI, K, E (7)
- 1B JT Schwartz: 0-3, 2 BB
- RF Brandon McIlwain: 0-5, 2 K, E (1)
- DH Matt O’Neill: 0-4, 3 K
- C Nic Gaddis: 0-4, 2 K
- 3B Jose Peroza: 1-3, R, K
- CF Matt Rudick: 2-3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB, SB (6)
- 2B Warren Saunders: 1-3, 2 R, K
- RHP Jose Chacin: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, L (0-1)
- RHP Colby Morris: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K
- RHP Evy Ruibal: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HBP
- RHP Nolan Clenney: 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
ROSTER ALERT: LHP Cam Opp assigned to Brooklyn Cyclones.
ROSTER ALERT: Brooklyn Cyclones placed RHP Carlos Ocampo on the 7-day injured list.
Low-A: St. Lucie Mets (11-7)
DAYTONA 3, ST. LUCIE 2 (BOX)
St. Lucie led for a lot of this game, running out to a 2-0 lead by the time the fourth inning ended, one run on an error and the other on a Carlos Dominguez solo shot.
Matt Vasil gave up two unearned runs, one in the fifth and the other in the sixth, and Nathan Lavender gave up an RBI single in the top of the ninth to make it a 3-2 deficit that would turn into a 3-2 loss.
- CF Alex Ramirez: 1-4, 2B, BB, 2 K
- DH Stanley Consuegra: 1-4, 2 K
- 3B William Lugo: 0-4, 2 K
- LF Carlos Dominguez: 1-4, R, HR (5), RBI, K
- RF Omar De Los Santos: 0-4, K
- C Raul Beracierta: 2-4, R, K
- SS Kevin Villavicencio: 0-4
- 1B Gregory Guerrero: 1-4, 3 K
- 2B Albert Suarez: 1-2, BB
- PH Shervyen Newton: 0-1
- RHP Mike Vasil: 6.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 3 WP, 1 E
- RHP Brendan Hardy: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- LHP Nathan Lavender: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 HBP, L (2-1)
Star of the Night
Johneshwhy Fargas
Goat of the Night
David Peterson
