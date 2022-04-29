Final score: Mets 3, Phillies 0 — Combined History

On a chilly Friday night in Queens, the Mets made history for the second time.

Five Mets pitchers — Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Díaz, combined to keep a potent Phillies lineup from scratching across a hit tonight.

It was far from pretty, as these five pitchers walked six batters over the course of the game. Tylor Megill started the affair and threw five of the nine innings, walking three and (in all honesty) was not terribly sharp with his breaking pitches. Drew Smith threw a laborious 1.1 innings, throwing 36 pitches and battling for each of the outs he earned.

Joely Rodriguez threw an inning, walking two in the process. Seth Lugo pitched a clean two thirds of an inning, handing the ball to Edwin Díaz. Díaz was absolutely electric, striking out the side on 13 pitches (11 strikes), and securing all five pitcher’s places in Mets history.

The offense, which rightfully will not be remembered tonight, did enough. Jeff McNeil drove in two with a fifth inning single, and Pete Alonso hit a blast of a home run to make it 3-0.

The final line on Mets pitchers on the evening: 9.0 innings, six walks, 12 strike outs. And zero hits.

Full recap to follow.