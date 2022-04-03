Meet the Mets

One day after it was announced that Jacob deGrom would be out for the beginning of the season, Max Scherzer also acknowledged that his hamstring injury, while not serious, may keep him out of opening day as well.

The Mets contemplated a trade with San Diego that would have sent Dominic Smith to the Padres in exchange for Chris Paddack, Eric Hosmer, and Emilio Pagan, but it appears that deal will not be happening.

The Mets’ decision to not go through with the rumored deal might give us some insight into Steve Cohen’s willingness to go over the fourth luxury tax level.

One factor in these trade talks is that Smith may prefer to play for a team that will offer him more at-bats than the Mets can provide for him.

The Mets are already back to their usual business of acting like the return of injured players counts as a midseason trade addition.

There will be a number of intriguing storylines to watch with the Mets’ farm system in 2022.

Around the National League East

The Braves’ bullpen took a hit yesterday, as Luke Jackson was diagnosed with UCL damage in his pitching elbow and will need to undergo further evaluation to see if Tommy John surgery is required.

Zack Wheeler discussed his continued preparation for the season, which has been slowed by shoulder soreness he felt during the offseason.

The Nationals officially announced that they will be sending Patrick Corbin up against the Mets on opening day.

The Marlins also decided on an opening day starter, tabbing Sandy Alcántara for the job for the third consecutive season.

Around Major League Baseball

Veteran outfielder Justin Upton was designated for assignment by the Angels, who will instead prioritize giving playing time to Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh in the outfield.

The American League Rookie of the Year race is going to be a heated one, as top prospects Spencer Torkelson and Bobby Witt Jr. have made the opening day rosters for the Tigers and Royals, respectively.

The Guardians locked down their closer yesterday, inking Emmanuel Clase to a five-year, $20 million deal with two option years to buy out his first two years of free agency.

The Yankees further addressed their catching situation by acquiring Jose Trevino from the Rangers in exchange for pitchers Albert Abreu and Robby Ahlstrom.

Veteran lefty pitcher Wade LeBlanc has decided to retire.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Allison McCague previewed the second season in New York for the extremely Online Trevor May.

This Date in Mets History

The 2006 Mets began their dominant regular season with the first of 97 wins on this date sixteen years ago.