Mets trade Miguel Castro to Yankees for Joely Rodríguez

The Mets have traded 27-year-old right-handed relief pitcher Miguel Castro to the Yankees for 30-year-old left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez.

Castro came to the Mets in a trade from the Orioles during the shortened 2020 season, and in 79.1 innings since that trade, he had a 3.52 ERA with 10.3 strikeouts and 5.8 walks per nine innings.

Rodríguez signed with the Pirates out of the Dominican Republic back in 2009 and was traded to the Phillies in exchange for Antonio Bastardo in 2014. He proceeded to make his big league debut with Philadelphia in 2016 and threw 36.2 innings for the team before he was traded to the Rangers during the 2017 season. He didn’t pitch for the Rangers in the big leagues, and Texas granted him free agency following that season, and he signed with the Orioles only to get released by Baltimore during the 2018 season.

In late 2019, Rodríguez signed with the Rangers again, and he made it back to the big leagues in 2020, putting up a 2.13 ERA in 12.2 innings in the shortened season that year. Last year, he was included in the trade that sent Joey Gallo to the Yankees, and in a total of 46.1 innings between the two teams, he had a 4.66 ERA and 3.43 FIP. He fared much better after the trade, posting a 2.84 ERA and 3.01 FIP in his time with the Yankees.