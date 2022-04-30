Meet the Mets

The Mets started off their weekend series against the Phillies by making history, with Tylor Megill keeping the Phils hitless through five innings and the bullpen following up with another four hitless frames to record the second no-hitter in Mets history and first no-hitter of the 2022 season.

Being a part of a combined no-hitter is just one more notch on Megill’s belt as he continues his impressive start to the 2022 season.

James McCann took pride in his role in the pitching staff’s historic performance.

There are a number of remarkable facts about the no-hitter, such as the fact that it required more pitches than any other no-hitter in history.

Brandon Nimmo made a sparkling play early on in the evening that ended up being key in preserving the no-no.

Taijuan Walker went through his regular routine yesterday and should be good to throw 80-85 pitches in his first start back from the IL today.

Walker is planning on throwing his second-best pitch more often moving forward.

Prior to yesterday’s game, the Mets met with MLB officials to discuss the rash of hit-by-pitches that their hitters have endured.

Buck Showalter was not thrilled to hear that Cardinals coach Stubby Clapp was not suspended following his role in the benches-clearing incident in Wednesday’s game in St. Louis.

One of the most impressive elements of Jeff McNeil’s season thus far has been his strike zone judgment.

While Robinson Canó has looked awful in 2022, it is possible that his roster spot may be saved as a result of other bench players for the Mets having minor league options.

Drew Smith has a pretty interesting pre-game routine which has evidently been working for him.

Prior to yesterday’s game, Buck Showalter indicated that J.D. Davis’s foot/ankle was healthy enough for him to be available to pinch-hit.

Jake Eisenberg had quite an experience filling in for Howie Rose on the radio.

Around the National League East

The Phillies offered their thoughts on getting no-hit.

Bryce Harper has been heating up as he has served in the designated hitter role since injuring his elbow.

The Braves got four homers, including an inside-the-parker, as they cruised to a 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The Marlins continue to roll, as they extended their winning streak to six games with an 8-6 victory over the Mariners.

The Nationals snapped their eight-game winning streak in the opening game of an away series against one of the best teams in baseball, defeating the Giants 14-4.

Around Major League Baseball

A verdict has finally been rendered upon Trevor Bauer by Robert Manfred, as the league announced that the Dodgers pitcher has been suspended for two full seasons as a result of his violations of the league’s domestic violence policy.

There were sixteen combined no-hitters in major league history prior to the Mets adding number seventeen to the list.

The Mets are one of many teams who have improved their postseason odds since the start of the season, and the Braves are one of many teams who have lowered theirs.

The Rockies have placed Kris Bryant on the injured list as a result of a sore back which may have limited his early production with his new team.

The Giants roster is in flux thanks to COVID, as Brandon Belt and Dominic Leone both tested positive and were placed on the IL.

As we near the end of April, several players currently have an upper-hand on making the All-Star team based on their current performance.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Vasilis Drimalitis predicted that the Mets would extend their series winning streak to seven against the Phillies this weekend.

This Date in Mets History

Al Leiter became the first pitcher in history to beat all thirty major leagues with a victory against the Diamondbacks on this date in 2002.