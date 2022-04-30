Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/30/22: A near no-hitter

*All results from games played on Friday, April 29, 2022

Syracuse 6, Rochester 4 (BOX)

A nice offensive day from Syracuse was enough to overcome some late bullpen woes, and the Mets held on to top the Red Wings. Both Nick Plummer and Daniel Pala went deep, though the latter also struck out three times and has a strikeout rate higher than you’d like to see (though not quite at Khalil Lee levels). On the pitching side, Connor Grey made a solid start, with Jose Rodriguez and Colin Holderman adding some anxiety in the final two frames but ultimately pulling it out.

Binghamton 2, Erie 0 (BOX)

An off day for Francisco Alvarez slowed the Binghamton offense, but they prevailed over the Sea Wolves nonetheless. Brett Baty had a double and a walk, and he and Ronny Mauricio scored the only two runs of the game on RBIs from Hayden Senger and Johneshwy Fargas. The pitching staff was the real star of this game though, facing the minimum in a one-hit, fourteen strikeout performance.

Cyclones 3, Hot Rods 1 (BOX)

There’s still not a whole lot to write about with this Brooklyn team. but at least they won this game. Jose Peroza and Jaylen Palmer both continue to struggle. Oscar Rojas deserves credit for the strong start, and Jose Mena had a nice game in the heart of the lineup.

St. Lucie 4, Daytona 3 (BOX)

St. Lucie gave up runs in each of the final three frames but hung on by their fingertips to top the Tortugas. The top of the lineup accounted for most of the offense, with both Stanley Consuegra and Shervyen Newton tallying two hit days and Alex Ramirez doubling and walking once. Calvin Ziegler was the real star; the Mets (unplanned) top 2021 draft pick struck out nine in 4.1 innings and gave up only one hit as he continues a fantastic start to his pro career.

Star of the Night

Calvin Ziegler

Goat of the Night

None - system sweep