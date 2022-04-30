 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/30/22

Taijuan Walker makes his return from the IL as he looks to follow up a historic pitching performance.

By Michael Drago
/ new
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Mets lineup

  1. Brandon Nimmo - CF
  2. Starling Marte - RF
  3. Francisco Lindor - SS
  4. Pete Alonso - 1B
  5. Eduardo Escobar - 3B
  6. Jeff McNeil - 2B
  7. Mark Canha - LF
  8. Dominic Smith - DH
  9. James McCann - C

Taijuan Walker - RHP

Phillies lineup

  1. Jean Segura - 2B
  2. Rhys Hoskins - 1B
  3. Bryce Harper - DH
  4. Nick Castellanos - RF
  5. J.T. Realmuto - C
  6. Kyle Schwarber - LF
  7. Alec Bohm - 3B
  8. Didi Gregorius - SS
  9. Odubel Herrera - CF

Kyle Gibson - RHP

Broadcast info

First pitch: 7:10 EST
TV: SNY, FS1
Radio: WCBS 880, 92.7 WQBU (Spanish)

More From Amazin' Avenue

Loading comments...