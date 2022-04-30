Mets vs. Phillies: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 4/30/22

Mets lineup
- Brandon Nimmo - CF
- Starling Marte - RF
- Francisco Lindor - SS
- Pete Alonso - 1B
- Eduardo Escobar - 3B
- Jeff McNeil - 2B
- Mark Canha - LF
- Dominic Smith - DH
- James McCann - C
Taijuan Walker - RHP
Phillies lineup
- Jean Segura - 2B
- Rhys Hoskins - 1B
- Bryce Harper - DH
- Nick Castellanos - RF
- J.T. Realmuto - C
- Kyle Schwarber - LF
- Alec Bohm - 3B
- Didi Gregorius - SS
- Odubel Herrera - CF
Kyle Gibson - RHP
Broadcast info
First pitch: 7:10 EST
TV: SNY, FS1
Radio: WCBS 880, 92.7 WQBU (Spanish)
