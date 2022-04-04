From Complex To Queens, Episode 162: Hello 2022

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system.

First, Steve, Lukas, Ken, and Thomas give updates on their Way-Too-Early Draft Special players of interest.

After, the team discusses what they think is in store for the Mets’ top prospects and what they want to see for them this upcoming season.

Wrapping things up, Steve is joined by right-handed pitcher Brian Metoyer, who was ranked 20 on our 2022 Mets Top 25 Prospects list.

As always, you can listen or subscribe to the podcast through Apple Podcasts, where we encourage you to leave a review if you enjoy the show. It really helps! And you can find us on the Stitcher app, Spotify, or listen wherever you get podcasts.

Got questions? Comments? Concerns? You can email the show at fromcomplextoqueens at gmail dot com, and follow us on Twitter: Steve is (@stevesypa), Lukas is (@lvlahos343), Ken is (@kenlavin91), and Thomas is (@sadmetsszn).

Until next week, #lovethemets #lovethemets!