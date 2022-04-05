Mets Morning News: New Faces

Meet the Mets

The events of this afternoon will determine whether or not Max Scherzer takes the mound for the Mets on Opening Day.

Jake Eisenberg, the current play-by-play announcer for the Omaha Storm Chasers, will man the Mets’ radio booth for the 20-30 games that Howie Rose doesn’t call this season.

Making it just a little bit more certain that he is gone for good, Michael Conforto’s number 30 has been given away to Joely Rodriguez.

A sore neck held Brandon Nimmo back from participating in yesterday’s game and will keep him out of today’s, but it’s probably fine, right?

Though the rumors may have you believe otherwise, Dominic Smith is happy to be a Met, even if he would love a full-time spot somewhere.

According to Chasen Shreve, Chasen Shreve has won a spot on the Mets’ Opening Day roster.

Miguel Castro took to Instagram to give his thanks to the Mets fans for all of their support over the past two seasons.

Two days before Opening Day is a great time to make bold predictions and look ahead at who might be a big factor in the team’s road to contention.

Tommy Davis, a two-time batting champion and one-time Met, passed away at 83 in Phoenix.

Around the National League East

The Good Phight gathered all of the Beautiful SB Nation Editors from the NL East to preview the accursed division.

Ten years and a day after the first game in Washington Nationals history, it is a great time to look back and remember Brad Wilkerson, Livan Hernandez, and the rest of the gang.

If there is one thing to know about the Braves ahead of Opening Day, it’s that they are going to hit a lot of home runs.

Around Major League Baseball

Fox has replaced one Joe with another as it was announced Joe Davis will be taking over the lead mic on the network’s World Series broadcasts.

MLB has decided that the 2022 Trading Deadline will be August 2 at 6:00pm ET.

The Red Sox placed Chris Sale on the 60-day IL with a broken rib, effectively sidelining the former ace for half of the season.

MLB announced their plans and logos for the upcoming 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s Major League debut.

Free agent starter Johnny Cueto and the White Sox came to terms on a minor-league deal.

Clearing room for Josh Lowe, the Rays traded Austin Meadows to the Tigers for Isaac Parades and a draft pick.

The Seattle Mariners confirmed that Julio Rodriguez will be on the Opening Day roster, and they even filmed the moment when they revealed the news.

While speaking with the media, Sale also confirmed that he knows of other teams who were cheating during the 2017 playoffs besides the eventual champion Houston Astros.

Days after her brain surgery, Albert Pujols announced that he is filing for divorce from Deidre, his wife of 22 years.

Major League Baseball announced the 80-game suspensions of three free agents, Richard Rodriguez, Danny Santana, and Jose Rondon, after testing positive for the performance enhancer Boldenone.

Rod Carew celebrated the 35th birthday of his heart.

Speaking on YES, Carlos Beltran revealed that he had a hard time following his firing from the Mets, believing that he earned that job and deserved the experience.

The surest way to look at the health of Major League Baseball is to look at the financial information.

Despite the avian nature of his name, Greg Bird did not make the Blue Jays’ roster and was released.

Michael Conforto has moved past his shoulder injury and is ramping up his baseball activities as many teams show interest in his services.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1983, Tom Seaver made the last of his 11 Opening Day starts for the Mets.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Michael Drago previewed the second of what could be four seasons in Queens for James McCann.

On a more fun note, Michael Drago also previewed the fourth and potentially final season in New York for Edwin Diaz.

With more question marks thrown into the mix this past week, Kory Powell took a look at the importance of Taijuan Walker in the Mets’ 2022 rotation.

It isn’t pretty or secure in the health department, but Lukas Vlahos previewed Jordan Yamamoto’s 2022 season.

Wake up babe, new From Complex To Queens just dropped.