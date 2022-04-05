Scherzer likely to pitch Game 2, Nimmo’s status for Opening Day uncertain

The Mets’ Opening Day roster and availability of certain ailing players is starting to take shape. After throwing a bullpen session this morning, Max Scherzer said he is most likely pitching the second game of the season on Friday, according to reporting from Anthony DiComo. Scherzer has been dealing with hamstring tightness of late and was scratched from his final spring start, but there does not appear to be a high level of concern regarding his readiness for his first start. With Jacob deGrom starting the season on the injured list, this means that Tylor Megill could potentially slot in as the Mets’ Opening Day starter on Thursday, but the weather in Washington DC this week may have something to say about that, so all of this comes with a level of uncertainty.

Brandon Nimmo’s status for Opening Day is also uncertain; the Mets’ outfielder has been dealing with a stiff neck and did not play in the Mets’ final couple of spring training games. Buck Showalter said that Nimmo received a cortisone injection to help alleviate the neck stiffness. The Mets are still hopeful he will be a part of the Opening Day lineup, but that will depend on how he is feeling over the next couple of days.

This morning also brought news regarding the fringes of the Opening Day roster. Buck Showalter said that the Mets will likely go with 14 pitchers to start the season (recall that rosters have expanded to 28 players in April this season to compensate for the shortened spring training). As a result, Travis Jankowski has made the team and Alex Claudio has not. However, if Max Scherzer has a setback of some kind between now and the start of the season, the Mets will likely add another pitcher at the expense of a position player. David Peterson is flying north with the team, but the Mets have not yet said whether that is as a member of the active roster or as part of the taxi squad.