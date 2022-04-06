Meet the Mets

Max Scherzer is most likely going to make his Mets debut in Game 2 of the season, while Brandon Nimmo’s status for Opening Day is up in the air.

Nimmo received a cortisone shot for a stiff neck on Monday, which is why his Opening Day status is unknown.

Manager Buck Showalter said it’s fair to assume that the Opening Day starter for the Mets will most likely be Tylor Megill, David Peterson, or Trevor Williams.

Showalter also said the Mets are likely to start the season with 14 pitchers.

In his final appearance of the spring, Taijuan Walker was still bothered by the knee he had surgery on in January. Walker expects to make his first start of the year next week in Philadelphia and guesses he’ll be limited to 60-65 pitches.

Travis Jankowski is among the Mets who will be traveling to Washington D.C. as part of the traveling taxi squad.

A sports surgeon weights in on what can be expected out of Jacob deGrom when he returns from injury.

Weather on Thursday may push the Mets first game of the season to Apple TV+ on Friday.

Mayor Eric Adams is open to Steve Cohen’s pitch for a Citi Field casino and makeover to Willets Point.

Around the National League East

Both Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott made the Phillies Opening Day roster.

The Braves will need some of their young pitching to succeed this season if they want to repeat as World Series champions.

After being optioned by the Rays 12 times, Louis Head may just be here to stay with the Marlins.

As the Nationals head home from spring training, many questions linger the club with the season set to start.

Around Major League Baseball

Former Met and Toms River, New Jersey native Todd Frazier announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Tuesday.

MLB will allow pitches and catchers to use an anti-sign-stealing technology during the regular season.

Heading into the regular season, all Blue Jays players are vaccinated, which could give the team a real homefield advantage.

The Dodgers took the top spot in The Athletic’s preseason power rankings while the Mets came in at #9.

Dellin Betances agreed to a minor league contract with the Dodgers.

The Padres have shown interest in trading for Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez.

This Date in Mets History

The Mets acquired Rusty Staub on this date in 1972.