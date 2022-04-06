Mets Daily Prospect Report, 4/5/22: We’re back!

*All results from games played on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Syracuse 0 (BOX)

Thomas Szapucki threw the first pitch but even before that eventual strike, things were looking ominous. During his pre-game warmup, he just didn’t look good; his velocity was a bit down and he wasn’t hitting his spots. That cloud carried into the game itself, and the southpaw didn’t exactly have a debut to be proud of. Szapucki went three innings, giving up a pair of runs in the first- one on a monster home run off the bat of Oswald Peraza. He threw 51 pitches, 29 for strikes, and none looked particularly great. His fastball sat in the high-80s-to-90, and his off-speed pitches didn’t look particularly crisp. Is this worrisome? In an of itself, at this point, not really because this is literally his first time pitching competitively in roughly eight months, but we definitely don’t want these trends to continue.

Speaking of trends continuing, the (Syracuse) Mets had trouble getting men on base, and the few that did get one base were left stranded. Antonio Santos allowed a few more RailRider runs in the top of the eighth, but with the runs or without ‘em, Syracuse looked listless, and the outcome of the ballgame was never in doubt.

NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)

NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)

NO GAME (SEASON BEGINS FRIDAY)

Star of the Night

Cody Bohanek

Goat of the Night

Antonio Santos