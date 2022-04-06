Welcome back to A Pod of Their Own, a show by the women of Amazin’ Avenue where we talk all things Mets, social justice issues in baseball, and normalize female voices in the sports podcasting space.

This week, we begin with the bad news: the stress reaction in Jacob deGrom’s scapula that’s going to cost him about two months of his season. It’s a huge blow to the Mets and we discuss whether the team will be able to weather the storm.

Next, we talk about the trade that almost was (Dominic Smith to the Padres for Eric Hosmer, Chris Paddack, and Emilio Pagan) and the trade that actually was (Miguel Castro to the Yankees for Joely Rodríguez). We note what a travesty it is that Miguel Castro had to shave his beard and dreadlocks due to the Yankees’ archaic (and discriminatory) hair policy.

We also discuss the more minor, but still potentially concerning injuries in camp (Nimmo’s neck, Scherzer’s hamstring, etc.) and name Our Dudes for the 2022 season.

In our baseball segment this week, we discuss improving conditions for minor leaguers and areas that still need improvement. We also talk about Trevor Bauer’s defamation lawsuit against Molly Knight and The Athletic and how it indicates that he is more interested in painting his accuser as a liar than he is in returning to the mound for the Dodgers.

Finally, we wrap things up with Walk-off Wins, where each of us talks about what’s making us happy this week, baseball-related or otherwise.

