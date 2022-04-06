Mets’ Opening Day game moved to 7:05 PM EDT

With rain in the forecast, the Mets and Nationals will try to start the season three hours later than originally scheduled, with the start time of the game officially having been moved to 7:05 PM EDT. There’s rain in the forecast throughout the northeast tomorrow, and it’s already postponed the Opening Day game between the Yankees and the Red Sox in The Bronx.

The forecast does look like the rain will taper off in the late afternoon and evening in Washington, D.C. As long as that actually happens, it makes plenty of sense to officially star the game later in the day than to make everyone sit through a three-hour rain delay.

If the game were to be rained out, the Mets’ first game of the season would take place on Friday night, a game that is set to be broadcast on Apple TV+—which importantly would not feature Gary, Keith, and Ron and the excellent SNY broadcast for the first game of the season.