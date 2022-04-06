Mets name Tylor Megill Opening Day starter

One year ago, Tylor Megill was preparing to start the minor league season in Binghamton, but if the Mets’ season starts as scheduled tomorrow evening, he will be the team’s Opening Day starter. Just yesterday, Amazin’ Avenue’s Kory Powell previewed Megill’s season, which figured to begin with him in the major league rotation given the absence of Jacob deGrom.

Megill worked his way up from Binghamton to Syracuse to the major league club last year and wound up throwing 89.2 innings over the course of 18 starts for the Mets. He got off to a great start, too, but ultimately finished the major league portion of his season with a 4.52 ERA and 4.69 FIP. Considering where he started the year and the lack of prospect hype about him heading into last season, that’s still an impressive accomplishment. But for Opening Day purposes, it’s at least a couple notches of a downgrade from what would have been a deGrom start.