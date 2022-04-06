Mets sign John Curtiss, DFA Jordan Yamamoto and Travis Blankenhorn

The Mets have signed 29-year-old right-handed pitcher John Curtiss to a one-year major league contract with a team option for 2023. Curtiss is coming off Tommy John surgery, which he had in August of last year, and presumably will not return to the mound in a major league game this year.

Assuming his rehab from surgery goes well, though, the team option would be a no-brainer for the Mets to pick up. Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, Curtiss had a 2.86 ERA and 3.65 FIP in 69.1 major league innings with the Rays, Marlins, and Brewers.

The Mets also designated infielder Travis Blankenhorn and right-handed pitcher Jordan Yamamoto for assignment and selected the contracts of left-handed reliever Chasen Shreve and outfielder Travis Jankowski, both of whom will be on the Opening Day roster. Yamamoto threw a total of 6.2 innings for the Mets last year and missed the rest of the season with an injury, while Blankenhorn hit .174/.208/.391 with one home run for the Mets in 24 plate appearances.