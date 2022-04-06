Mets Opening Day Mind Boggler: Name the 2012 Opening Day Lineup

With the Mets’ Opening Day game fast approaching, we thought this was as good a time as any to reboot the mind boggler series on Sporcle. And is there really a better way to do that than by focusing on what the team’s Opening Day lineup looked like a decade ago?

The only hint you’re getting on Sporcle is the position that each player in the lineup played to start that game under then-manager Terry Collins. We’ll throw in one more hint here: None of the players in the lineup are major league players anymore.

You’ll have just two minutes for this quiz, and as per usual, last name-only answers work. Good luck, and when you’re done, remember to come back here to post your time and score in the comments! And of course, play the game without looking up the lineup on Baseball-Reference.