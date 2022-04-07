Meet the Mets

After a long winter with a contentious lockout, Opening Day is finally here!

It is not the Opening Day the Mets envisioned when spring training began but your Opening Day starter is Tylor Megill.

With weather in the forecast, the start of the game got pushed back to 7:05pm in an effort to miss the rain.

Brandon Nimmo is optimistic he’ll be able to play despite dealing with a neck issue that popped up in training camp.

The team signed John Curtiss who underwent Tommy John last year and is unlikely to contribute to the team this season.

The Mets will open the season with both Travis Jankowski and Chasen Shreve on the roster.

Being the Mets manger means you have to be ready for anything and Buck Showalter is up to the task.

Around the National League East

The Braves will open up the season at home for a four-game series against the Reds.

The Marlins traded Alex Jackson to the Brewers in exchange for prospect Hayden Cantrelle and right-hander Alexis Ramírez.

The Phillies’ offense and starting pitching should be counted among their strengths as the season begins.

Nationals slugger Juan Soto is looking forward to facing his old teammate Max Scherzer.

Around Major League Baseball

Quite a lot happened during the offseason so here is a handy reference to keep track of all the changes.

The beginning of the season means it is prediction time! ESPN tried to predict how the 2022 season will unfold.

Guardians star José Ramírez signed a five-year extension with the ballclub on a deal worth $124 million.

According to Ken Rosenthal, the Twins are working on a deal to acquire Chris Paddack.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Can you name the 2012 Opening Day starting lineup?

Allison McCague declared the KoST winner.

On the latest episode of A Pod of their Own, the Mets are now at METSCON 1 given their injuries to start the season.

This Date in Mets History

On this date in 1984, Doc Gooden made his first major league start against the Astros in Houston.